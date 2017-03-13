Rock 'n' roll icon Chuck Berry dead at age 90 in Missouri

Chuck Berry, who duck-walked his way into the pantheon of rock'n'roll as one of its most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound and heartbeat, died on Saturday at his Missouri home. He was 90. Police in St. Charles County, outside St. Louis, said emergency responders called to Berry's home found the performer unconscious and administered life-saving assistance to no avail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.