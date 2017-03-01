Retailer hhgregg to close 88 stores, 1,500 to lose jobs
Appliance, electronics and furniture retailer hhgregg is closing 88 underperforming stores in order to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals," it announced Thursday . In addition to stores in Alabama; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Illinois; Louisiana; Maryland; Missouri; New Jersey; North Carolina; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Virginia and West Virginia, the company also is closing three distribution and delivery centers, in Brandywine, MD, Miami, FL, and Philadelphia.
