Retailer hhgregg to close 88 stores, ...

Retailer hhgregg to close 88 stores, 1,500 to lose jobs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Appliance, electronics and furniture retailer hhgregg is closing 88 underperforming stores in order to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals," it announced Thursday . In addition to stores in Alabama; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Illinois; Louisiana; Maryland; Missouri; New Jersey; North Carolina; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Virginia and West Virginia, the company also is closing three distribution and delivery centers, in Brandywine, MD, Miami, FL, and Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... 20 hr FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Wed Marcavage s Emission 2
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Feb 22 ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC