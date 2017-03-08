Resolutions seek to honor Missouri's missing Vietnam vets
Missouri lawmakers will hold their fourth "Vietnam Veterans Day" March 30 to honor and remember those Missourians who served in one of the nation's more controversial wars. "I have not seen a veteran walk out of this building after that ceremony who has not been changed," Rep. Pat Conway, D-St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC