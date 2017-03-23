Representative Rebecca Roeber's Capitol Report March 25, 2017
The legislative session that began in January has now reached its midpoint with House members touting a long list of legislative accomplishments. The House was able to approve several of its priorities including bills that provide substantive ethics reform, labor reform, and regulatory reform.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Sat
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|153
