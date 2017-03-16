PM Narendra Modi favourite to win 201...

PM Narendra Modi favourite to win 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the Goa Assembly with 17 seats closely followed by the BJP which bagged 13 seats. Keeping up with its outreach to Dalits, a substantial chunk of whom is believed to have voted for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls+, it has made a decision to launch various week-long events from Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14. It will also celebrate its foundation day on April 6 during which its leaders and workers will take part in "swachh Bharat" campaign.

