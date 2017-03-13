Plan to cut tax credit for elderly re...

Plan to cut tax credit for elderly renters advances in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCCommunityNews.com

JEFFERSON CITY a Thousands of elderly and disabled Missourians could lose a tax credit next year as part of a Republican-led maneuver designed to balance the state's budget. In one of their final acts before taking a week-long spring break, the Missouri House voted 85-72 to repeal a tax credit for low-income seniors who rent their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCommunityNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Thu Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC