Parents: Body Inside Car Is Missing Wichita Woman

The parents of a Wichita woman who was missing since Jan. 15 say a body found in a car pulled from the Missouri River was that of their daughter. A car belonging to 20-year-old Toni Anderson, a Missouri-Kansas City student, was pulled from the river near Parkville Friday.

