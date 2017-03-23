OSC Stresses Need to Comply with Federal E-Verify Requirements...
The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-Related Unfair Employment Practices used a case involving the apparent conflict between federal E-Verify rules and a Missouri state law to reiterate some general guidelines regarding employer compliance with the antidiscrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Federal law requires that all employers verify the identity and employment eligibility of all new employees, including U.S. citizens, within three business days of hire.
