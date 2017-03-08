Online school offers new kind of stud...

Online school offers new kind of study for at-risk students

1 hr ago

A new online-only high school in St. Louis is allowing at-risk students a chance to get their diplomas. St. Louis Public Radio reports Workforce High is operated jointly by St. Louis Public Schools and the city's job agency, St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment .

