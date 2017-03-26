One Sloppy Land Surveyor Almost Cause...

One Sloppy Land Surveyor Almost Caused a War Between Missouri and Iowa

Between 1816 and 1836, the border between Missouri and Iowa was surveyed several times, because the first survey was done so badly, and there were four possible borders, all slightly different. The nine-mile-wide band of disputed territory was fertile and popular with settlers.

