NYPD intel chief: 1 person suspected in most Jewish threats
New York City's head of police intelligence said Thursday that investigators believe one man using a voice changer and phone spoofing device is behind a large number of the scores of threats made against U.S. Jewish institutions this year. John Miller appeared on the show "CBS This Morning," describing the attacks as coordinated.
