Nothing suspicious found at evacuated Missouri high school
As a precaution, authorities evacuated nearly 1,500 students and 130 staff member from Oak Park High School and took them in buses to another school. Police have detained four to five students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Sat
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|153
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC