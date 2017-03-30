North Central Missouri Childrena s Ad...

North Central Missouri Childrena s Advocacy Center Recognized

13 hrs ago

T Photo/Diane Lowrey The North Centrala SMissouri Children's Advocacy Center has been designated a "Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite" by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The center received a grant through the Grundy County Health Department to purchase items that would allow both clients and employees to nurse their newborns while at the center.

Chicago, IL

