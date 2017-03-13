New Michael Brown documentary sparks ...

New Michael Brown documentary sparks protests in Ferguson

A new documentary that includes surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a convenience store hours before he was fatally shot sparked angry protests in Missouri Sunday night, with almost 100 people gathered outside the Ferguson Market & Liquor store. The documentary is raising questions about the chronology of events surrounding Brown's death, suggesting he did not rob the store and instead traded marijuana for store merchandise.

