NCMC Part Of Community College Workforce Development Network
Photo Courtesy of Sen. Denny Hoskins North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver, left, joined Missouri 21st District State Sen. Denny Hoskins , center, other state legislators and officials from Missouri's other 11 community colleges in establishing the Missouri Community College Workforce Development Network. The new network is designed to address the longstanding challenge of training a highly-skilled workforce in Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC