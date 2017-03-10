NCMC Part Of Community College Workforce Development Network

Photo Courtesy of Sen. Denny Hoskins North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver, left, joined Missouri 21st District State Sen. Denny Hoskins , center, other state legislators and officials from Missouri's other 11 community colleges in establishing the Missouri Community College Workforce Development Network. The new network is designed to address the longstanding challenge of training a highly-skilled workforce in Missouri.

