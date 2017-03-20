MOQI program reduces health care spen...

MOQI program reduces health care spending, potentially avoidable hospitalizations in nursing homes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Five years into the Missouri Quality Initiative for Nursing Homes , a program aimed at improving nursing home care, researchers at the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri are seeing significant reductions in spending and potentially avoidable hospitalizations in participating nursing homes. The results were reported in the project's annual report, released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and prepared by RTI International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) 2 hr Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC