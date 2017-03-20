MOQI program reduces health care spending, potentially avoidable hospitalizations in nursing homes

Five years into the Missouri Quality Initiative for Nursing Homes , a program aimed at improving nursing home care, researchers at the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri are seeing significant reductions in spending and potentially avoidable hospitalizations in participating nursing homes. The results were reported in the project's annual report, released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and prepared by RTI International.

