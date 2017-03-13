MoDOT safety engineer retires with 28...

MoDOT safety engineer retires with 28 years of knowledge

19 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

For 28 years, Eileen Rackers' service in the areas of highway construction and traffic operation policies has been a rewarding aspect of her life. In her current role as a state traffic highway safety engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation , she helps to oversee highway signage, road striping and implementation of statewide traffic control policies.

