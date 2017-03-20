Missouri's Theatrical Trial Society

Although not patent related, I thought I would highlight one of the more interesting aspects of the University of Missouri School of Law - our theater troop: Every year, the law school's Historical and Theatrical Trial Society puts on a mock-trial based upon a famous historic event. This year, the focus is local: E. M. Watson, the Editor and Proprietor of the Columbia Daily Tribune in the 1920's is on trial for incitement to riot, solicitation, and murder in connection with the lynching death of James Scott, in downtown Columbia on April 29, 1923.

