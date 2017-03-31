Missouri university's handling of rape cases under scrutiny
University of Missouri-Kansas City students are expressing concern about a lack of transparency following an alleged sexual assault in a dorm last month. University administrators called a meeting Monday to hear from students, faculty and staff following a protest last week regarding better protection against sexual violence for students, the Kansas City Star reported.
