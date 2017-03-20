Missouri Supreme Court issues opinion...

Missouri Supreme Court issues opinion on Missouri American Water fee

ST. LOUIS, MO, MARCH 15, 2017 -- The Missouri Supreme Court yesterday handed down an opinion in a case important to Missouri American Water and other entities across the state, dismissing an argument about a fee the company had been issuing in St. Louis County, but leaving the state legislature to clarify a question on population-based laws. Missouri American Water had been issuing the Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge to customers in St. Louis County through Feb. 2016.

