Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discr...

Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections

There are 1 comment on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 7 hrs ago, titled Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

Missouri state senators voted down a proposal early Wednesday to ban discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, in what was a loss for LGBT advocates. Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp's amendment would have banned discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and covered employment, housing and public accommodations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#1 14 min ago
Missouri hates company. Is there anything to even boycott in Missouri?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... 2 hr Marcavage s Emission 2
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Feb 22 ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC