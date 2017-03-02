Missouri Police Officer Shot During Search Warrant Service
A posting on Facebook by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department says Murray "is in stable condition and in good spirits, considering everything". The standoff began around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when 10 officers with the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team went to the Econolodge off of 36th and Range Line for a drug-related search warrant.
