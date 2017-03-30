Missouri officer shot, critically wounded is identified
Officer Tom Wagstaff was shot and critically hurt on Wednesday morning while responding to a burglary, according to Independence police. He remains listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night following emergency surgery.
