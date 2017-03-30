Missouri officer shot, critically wou...

Missouri officer shot, critically wounded is identified

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Officer Tom Wagstaff was shot and critically hurt on Wednesday morning while responding to a burglary, according to Independence police. He remains listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night following emergency surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... 21 hr HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 23 hr Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC