Missouri man charged with sex trafficking of a minor

The Columbia Missourian reports 25-year-old Kenneth Jones was arrested on Feb. 23 and accused of forcing a runaway 17-year-old girl into sex work. Federal prosecutors say Jones was charged Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking the other two victims, both women, between May 1 and June 1. Investigators say Jones told police he knew the teenager was underage but claimed she was 18 so she could work in a brothel in Columbia.

