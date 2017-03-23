Missouri man charged with sex trafficking of a minor
The Columbia Missourian reports 25-year-old Kenneth Jones was arrested on Feb. 23 and accused of forcing a runaway 17-year-old girl into sex work. Federal prosecutors say Jones was charged Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking the other two victims, both women, between May 1 and June 1. Investigators say Jones told police he knew the teenager was underage but claimed she was 18 so she could work in a brothel in Columbia.
