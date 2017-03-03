Missouri man charged in wave of bomb threats to Jewish community centers
The FBI arrested a 31-year-old Missouri man and charged him in connection with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers as part of a bizarre cyberstalking scheme to retaliate against a former girlfriend, federal prosecutors allege. Juan Thompson, who was picked up in St. Louis on Friday , is accused of making at least eight bomb threats against Jewish institutions in New York, including the Anti-Defamation League, and across the country, in the name of a woman described in court documents as a "former romantic interest."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Thu
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC