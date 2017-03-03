Missouri man charged in wave of bomb threats to Jewish community centers

The FBI arrested a 31-year-old Missouri man and charged him in connection with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers as part of a bizarre cyberstalking scheme to retaliate against a former girlfriend, federal prosecutors allege. Juan Thompson, who was picked up in St. Louis on Friday , is accused of making at least eight bomb threats against Jewish institutions in New York, including the Anti-Defamation League, and across the country, in the name of a woman described in court documents as a "former romantic interest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.