Missouri man arrested, charged with a...

Missouri man arrested, charged with at least 8 of the 100 of threats...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This arrest appears to be the first made in response to a wave of bomb threats at Jewish centers and schools across the country. Headstones have also been vandalized at Jewish cemeteries in Missouri, Pennsylvania and, most recently, upstate New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Thu FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Feb 22 ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC