MISSOURI LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL UPPING FINES FOR ILLEGAL APPLICATION OF HERBICIDES Mar. 17, 2017 BrownfieldAgNews reports: Missouri lawmakers passed a bill Thursday boosting fines for those who illegally spray herbicides on crops. The bill authorizes the Missouri Department of Agriculture to levy fines of up to $10,000 per violation if herbicides are not used according to label directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.