Missouri Legislature considers 2 bills on traffic stops
Missouri lawmakers are considering measures that would use drivers' exams or driver education classes to educate prospective motorists about how to act during a traffic stop. Illinois and Virginia lawmakers recently passed similar laws, and Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina and Rhode Island are considering them.
