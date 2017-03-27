Missouri lawmaker continues fight for narcotics prescription registry
A southeast Missouri lawmaker continues her fight to enact a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in the state so doctors and pharmacists will have a way to better track narcotic prescriptions and make it more difficult for addicts and dealers to find multiple sources for dangerous drugs. Rep. Holly Rehder is from the southeastern corner of the state, near Sikeston, and not far from the states of Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.
