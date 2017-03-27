Missouri lawmaker continues fight for...

Missouri lawmaker continues fight for narcotics prescription registry

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

A southeast Missouri lawmaker continues her fight to enact a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in the state so doctors and pharmacists will have a way to better track narcotic prescriptions and make it more difficult for addicts and dealers to find multiple sources for dangerous drugs. Rep. Holly Rehder is from the southeastern corner of the state, near Sikeston, and not far from the states of Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb '17 Concerned 153
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC