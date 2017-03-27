Missouri House votes to repeal public...

Missouri House votes to repeal public construction wage law

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The Missouri House took a key first step Tuesday toward repealing the state's "prevailing wage" requirement for public construction projects, the latest in a series of moves by Republican-controlled states to limit union powers. The legislation, which won initial House approval by a 93-60 vote, would undo a longtime Missouri law that requires cities, school districts and other governmental entities to pay more than the state's standard minimum wage for construction and maintenance work on such things as roads, bridges and buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 13 hr Brooke 3,980
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC