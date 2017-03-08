Missouri House votes against minimum ...

Missouri House votes against minimum wage hike

House members on Wednesday voted 100-45 against a Democratic amendment to gradually increase the state's minimum wage to $11 an hour in 2020. St. Louis Democratic Rep. Tracy McCreery tried to add the proposal to a Republican bill that will undo a recent state Supreme Court decision allowing St. Louis to raise its minimum wage above the state's.

