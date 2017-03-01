Missouri health director pick defends record
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' pick to head the Department of Health and Senior Services says his controversial decision to reverse a toxic water warning in North Carolina was made in good faith. Former North Carolina health director Randall Williams told Senators in a Wednesday hearing that he reversed a 2015 warning telling residents living near a coal plant not to drink the water after consulting with other health officials and scientists.
