Missouri health director pick defends record

3 hrs ago

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' pick to head the Department of Health and Senior Services says his controversial decision to reverse a toxic water warning in North Carolina was made in good faith. Former North Carolina health director Randall Williams told Senators in a Wednesday hearing that he reversed a 2015 warning telling residents living near a coal plant not to drink the water after consulting with other health officials and scientists.

