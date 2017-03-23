Missouri governor to meet with Trump this weekend
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens will be visiting the U.S. Capitol this weekend to talk policy with federal officials, including President Donald Trump. A text Friday from Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden says the governor will meet with federal officials, including the president and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, to talk about Missouri's policy priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|153
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC