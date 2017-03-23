Missouri governor to meet with Trump ...

Missouri governor to meet with Trump this weekend

14 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens will be visiting the U.S. Capitol this weekend to talk policy with federal officials, including President Donald Trump. A text Friday from Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden says the governor will meet with federal officials, including the president and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, to talk about Missouri's policy priorities.

Chicago, IL

