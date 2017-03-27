Missouri governor says Trump might in...

Missouri governor says Trump might intervene on Real ID Act

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Tuesday that President Donald Trump may be considering whether to halt or delay a federal identification requirement that could soon prevent residents from Missouri and some other states from using their driver's licenses to board airplanes. Greitens told Missouri reporters that he spoke with members of Trump's administration about the federal Real ID Act during a recent trip to Washington, D.C. The law, passed in 2005 under former President George W. Bush, mandates more stringent proof-of-identity requirements in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 16 hr Brooke 3,980
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC