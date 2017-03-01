Missouri Girls Town plans new program

Missouri Girls Town plans new program

From the highway, Missouri Girls Town is easy to miss. The small campus, which currently hosts 23 at-risk girls between the ages of 8 and 21, is nestled among trees and fields near Route Z's junction with Interstate 70. Because state funding is now overlooking treatment facilities like Girls Town in favor of foster care, the facility is redefining itself and the services it offers, according to Interim Director of Operations Jenny Preiss.

