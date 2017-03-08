Missouri Firefighters 'whose sacrifices keep our families safe' Meet with McCaskill
Senator, who spoke to International Association of Firefighters conference this week, meets with Missouri firefighters to discuss public safety, funding challenges Missouri's State Council of Firefighters today met with U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill to discuss their commitment to public safety and the funding challenges they face. McCaskill yesterday addressed the International Association of Firefighters, of which the Missouri group is a member.
