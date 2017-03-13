Missouri Cattlemen's Assn Continues Facilitating Assistance To Fire Victims
MISSOURI CATTLEMEN'S ASSN CONTINUES FACILITATING ASSISTANCE TO FIRE VICTIMS Mar. 17, 2017 Source: Missouri Cattlemen's Association news release The Missouri Cattlemen's Association is continuing to facilitate much-needed assistance to victims of wildfires in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The association is matching up generous donors of hay and supplies with those who can truck the materials to the West.
