Missouri Auditor Critical Of University Of Missouri System Incentives, Car Allowances
Noting that his base pay is 31 percent more than any other research administrator on campus, Galloway's report says Loftin was granted "developmental leave" nearly immediately upon taking the job, giving him the rest of the year "to travel the UM System and the country to "learn what we do" - citing the offer letter for the job. Auditor Galloway described inappropriate bonus payments to top executives, including incentive payments, luxury vehicle allowances and other compensation not included in published salaries.
