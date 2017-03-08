Medical Cannabis Bill
Medical marijuana use in Missouri is expected to be a topic of discussion in the state capitol this week. A house bill, sponsored by Representative Jim Neely of Cameron, is set to go before the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee sometime Wednesday afternoon.
