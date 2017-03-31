Media executive John Cruickshank name...

Media executive John Cruickshank named Canadian consul general to Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Long-time Canadian media executive John Cruickshank, the former publisher of the Toronto Star, has been named Canada's consul general to Chicago. Global Affairs cited Cruickshank's stint from 2000 to 2007 with the Chicago Sun-Times as one reason for appointing him to the post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Feb 22 ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC