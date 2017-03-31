Media executive John Cruickshank named Canadian consul general to Chicago
Long-time Canadian media executive John Cruickshank, the former publisher of the Toronto Star, has been named Canada's consul general to Chicago. Global Affairs cited Cruickshank's stint from 2000 to 2007 with the Chicago Sun-Times as one reason for appointing him to the post.
