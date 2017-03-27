Mark Twain Lake Antique Show and Sale Draws Big...The Mark Twain Lake ...
The Mark Twain Lake Antique Show and Sale, held at Paris High School on Saturday, March 25, attracted over 600 shoppers from St. Louis, Illinois, and the local area. Dealers from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Illinois expressed satisfaction at the large number of attendees.
