Lt. Gov. Mike Parson talks SFCC renovation projects -
State Fair Community College President Joanna Anderson, center, explains the proposed technical education facility layout to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, left, as Building Strong Futures Campaign Chairman Gary Noland listens Thursday afternoon at SFCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC