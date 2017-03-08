Lawmakers question response to Missou...

Lawmakers question response to Missouri prisons complaints

1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

Missouri lawmakers on Thursday questioned the timing of administrators' response to claims of widespread harassment in state prisons, an issue that's spurred outrage among some elected officials and led to a House review. Outgoing Division of Adult Institutions Director Dave Dormire told lawmakers he's had "numerous" meetings with other officials about individual claims of discrimination and harassment of employees in state prisons.

