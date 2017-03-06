Lawmaker shocked by 'insane' boozing at Rhode Island capitol
A new Rhode Island lawmaker said she's surprised by the "insane amount of drinking" that goes on in the State House. Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WPRO-AM on Tuesday that lawmakers have "file cabinets full of booze."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC