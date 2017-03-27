IVF success tied to insurance coverage

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Women who have insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization may be more likely to have a baby than women who have to pay entirely out-of-pocket for fertility treatments, a U.S. study suggests. In any given attempt at IVF, insurance status didn't influence whether women had a baby, the study found.

