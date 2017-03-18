Is the Missouri model really a panace...

Is the Missouri model really a panacea for youth corrections?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Take the question of reforming Colorado's youth corrections system, a priority goal these days because of violence and coercion in state facilities. A recent Denver Post op-ed by Rep. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, extolled an alternative model in Missouri, where youth "are never placed in solitary confinement, shackles or straitjackets and are never subjected to pain techniques to enforce compliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb '17 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC