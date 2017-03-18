Is the Missouri model really a panacea for youth corrections?
Take the question of reforming Colorado's youth corrections system, a priority goal these days because of violence and coercion in state facilities. A recent Denver Post op-ed by Rep. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, extolled an alternative model in Missouri, where youth "are never placed in solitary confinement, shackles or straitjackets and are never subjected to pain techniques to enforce compliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb '17
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC