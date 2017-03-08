Illinois offensive lineman Wyatt Blake has Mizzou in final four
Blake announced his offer from Missouri on July 27th of 2016 and his final four appear to be Minnesota, Missouri, Virginia and Northwestern. Blake revealed his final four schools on March 10th, saying he would announce which school he would pick in seven days, on March 17th at 3:30pm.
