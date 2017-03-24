Growing a Spine? Schumer Sets Stage for Gorsuch Filibuster
Republican Lindsey Graham of SC asked Gorsuch whether Trump had asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade , the case establishing a right to abortion, and what he would have done had Trump asked him to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Watching
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC