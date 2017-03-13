Goodwill shopper searching for prayer quilt's rightful owner
It's a find so unique one woman is convinced the item she bought at a Goodwill store must have been donated by mistake. She reached out to Five on Your Side in the hopes of finding the item's rightful owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC