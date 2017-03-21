Gibbs retires from Veterans Home after 13 years -
Billie Jo Gibbs, a restorative aide at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, retired Feb. 28, after 13 years of service. She started working at the home in June 2003 as a Nursing Assistant I. She was promoted to the Restorative Therapy Department in May 2006, where she has worked ever since.
